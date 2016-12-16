(Repeating to add CESC Primary CP deal) Dec 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SBI GLOBAL BKS 17-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.7500 250 16-Dec-16 CPCL BKS 03-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3000 1250 16-Dec-16 NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3800 750 - ONGC MANG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3500 2000 - GNFC BK 22-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 6.3500 1700 23-Dec-16 CESC* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3500 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com