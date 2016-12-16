(Repeating to add CESC Primary CP deal)
Dec 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SBI GLOBAL BKS 17-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.7500 250 16-Dec-16
CPCL BKS 03-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3000 1250 16-Dec-16
NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3800 750 -
ONGC MANG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3500 2000 -
GNFC BK 22-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 6.3500 1700 23-Dec-16
CESC* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3500 500 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
