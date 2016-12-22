(Repeating to add CPCL (March maturity) and Reliance Jio Primary CP deals) Dec 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFPL - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7000 250 26-Dec-16 TMFL* - 22-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 7.2500 750 - M&M FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 1000 - CPCL BK 03-Jan-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6000 500 26-Dec-16 JMF ARC PVT - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.5000 1000 23-Dec-16 SIDBI MF 09-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 6.3300 12500 22-Dec-16 SIDBI MF 20-Feb-17 CARE A1+ 6.3300 750 23-Dec-16 PFC* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 20000 - HUDCO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3700 4000 - MUTHOOT FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1000 500 - CPCL BKS 10-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3500 4750 26-Dec-16 RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4000 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com