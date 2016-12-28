(Repeating to add Chambal Fert Primary CP deal and to add quantum of NABARD CP deal.) Dec 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE CORP & BKS 27-Dec-17 CARE A1+ 7.4500 750 28-Dec-16 ISEC LTD MF 20-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 1500 29-Dec-16 SUNDARAM FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7500 750 - TMFL* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4000 5000 - NCDC* - 27-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4000 9000 29-Dec-16 NABARD MF 02-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3400 20000 30-Dec-16 HDB FIN* - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 7.4500 - - GNFC - 30-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4000 900 03-Jan-17 RASHTRIYA CHEM BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4000 1750 30-Dec-16 CHAMBAL FERT MF 27-Feb-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.4600 2000 29-Dec-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com