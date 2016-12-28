ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
(Repeating to add Chambal Fert Primary CP deal and to add quantum of NABARD CP deal.) Dec 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE CORP & BKS 27-Dec-17 CARE A1+ 7.4500 750 28-Dec-16 ISEC LTD MF 20-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 1500 29-Dec-16 SUNDARAM FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7500 750 - TMFL* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4000 5000 - NCDC* - 27-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4000 9000 29-Dec-16 NABARD MF 02-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3400 20000 30-Dec-16 HDB FIN* - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 7.4500 - - GNFC - 30-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4000 900 03-Jan-17 RASHTRIYA CHEM BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4000 1750 30-Dec-16 CHAMBAL FERT MF 27-Feb-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.4600 2000 29-Dec-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma