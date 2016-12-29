Dec 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 27-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.7800 - 03-Jan-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4000 - - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4200 - - CPCL BKS 03-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3300 5150 30-Dec-16 DHFL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7600 2000 - TMFL* - END FEB ICRA A1+ 6.8000 3500 04-Jan-17 TATA CAP LTD* - 30-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 500 30-Dec-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com