BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Dec 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 27-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.7800 - 03-Jan-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4000 - - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4200 - - CPCL BKS 03-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3300 5150 30-Dec-16 DHFL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7600 2000 - TMFL* - END FEB ICRA A1+ 6.8000 3500 04-Jan-17 TATA CAP LTD* - 30-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 500 30-Dec-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BANGALORE, May 30The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29400 ICS-103(23mm) 33800 ICS-104(24mm) 37700 ICS-202(26mm) 44100 ICS-105(26mm) 33200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)