(Repeating to add FAMILY CREDIT, KMPL and EXIM primary CP deals) Jan 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINCORP BANKS 31-Jan-17 CARE A1+ 6.6700 1000 03-Jan-17 L&T FINANCE BANKS 30-Jan-17 CARE A1+ 6.6200 1500 02-Jan-17 L&T HSG MF 31-Jan-17 CARE A1+ 6.6000 1000 03-Jan-17 CANFIN HOMES - 29-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 7.1800 2000 04-Jan-17 FAMILY CREDIT MF 30-Jan-17 CARE A1+ 6.6700 500 03-Jan-17 KMPL - 30-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.6700 2000 02-Jan-17 EXIM MF 06-Feb-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.1900 5000 03-Jan-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com