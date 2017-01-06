ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T INFRA MF JAN 2017 CARE A1+ 6.6200 2000 06-Jan-17 CHAMBAL FERT BANKS 10-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3400 1000 10-Jan-17 ABHFL - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 6.6000 - 06-Jan-17 NAT FERT* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 700 - CPCL BANK 16-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2900 2750 10-Jan-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma