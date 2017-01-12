(Repeating to add TATA POWER Primary CP deal) Jan 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.7500 5000 11-Jan-17 JUBILANT LIFE* - 22-Mar-17 IND A1+ 6.6800 500 11-Jan-17 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 06-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 15000 - TATA POWER* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8000 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com