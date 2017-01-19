Jan 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IL&FS FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4000 500 - RASHTRIYA CHEM BANK 30-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 1800 23-Jan-17 CANFIN HOMES BANK 24-Jul-17 ICRA A1+ 7.1400 2000 23-Jan-17 NABARD* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5200 20000 - SAIL* - 24-Apr-17 IND A1+ 6.6600 5000 - ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5500 2500 - HERO FINCORP - MAR 2017 CRISIL A1+ 6.7800 - 20-Jan-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com