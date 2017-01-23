(Repeating to add ABHFL and TATA CAP FIN Primary CP deals) Jan 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF ARC PVT MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0000 500 23-Jan-17 CHAMBAL FERT MF 24-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 1250 23-Jan-17 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 250 20-Jan-17 AXIS FIN LTD* - 31-Mar-17 IND A1+ 6.7500 750 - JHAJJAR POWER - 58 DAYS IND A1+ 6.7500 800 25-Jan-17 ABHFL - 30-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8000 500 20-Jan-17 TATA CAP FIN* - END MARCH ICRA A1+ 6.7600 250 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com