Jan 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ AGRO* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6000 500 - BLUE STAR - 31-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 6.4000 250 25-Jan-17 DHFL* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0500 250 - PNB HSG BANK 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.9600 6000 - KRIBHCO SHYAM* - 29-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4300 500 27-Jan-17 GNFC BANK 30-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3200 350 31-Jan-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services