(Repeating to add INDIABULLS HF and NAT FERT. Primary CP deal.) Jan 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2500 2000 - PNB HSG* - 7 DAYS CARE A1+ 6.8000 2500 31-Jan-17 PGC* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3900 15000 - JMF Products MF 03-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.6500 750 - JMF Limited MF 02-May-17 ICRA A1+ 7.7500 510 - JMF ARC MF 02-May-17 ICRA A1+ 8.0000 500 - INDIABULL HF MFS & BKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0500 500 - NAT FERT* - 11 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 5100 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com