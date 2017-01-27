(Repeating to add INDIABULLS HF and NAT FERT. Primary CP deal.)
Jan 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2500 2000 -
PNB HSG* - 7 DAYS CARE A1+ 6.8000 2500 31-Jan-17
PGC* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3900 15000 -
JMF Products MF 03-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.6500 750 -
JMF Limited MF 02-May-17 ICRA A1+ 7.7500 510 -
JMF ARC MF 02-May-17 ICRA A1+ 8.0000 500 -
INDIABULL HF MFS & BKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0500 500 -
NAT FERT* - 11 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 5100 -
============================================================================================
