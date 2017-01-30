(Repeating to add ABFL, FAMILY CREDIT,L&T FINANCE & L&T FINCORP Primary CP deals) Jan 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA MOTORS* - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 7.5000 5000 - REC* - 28-Feb-17 CARE A1+ 6.2100 20000 - RASHTRIYA CHEM - 90 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 4000 02-Feb-17 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0500 - 30-Jan-17 FAMILY CREDIT MF 21-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 6.7600 9000 03-Feb-17 L&T FINANCE MF 22-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 6.7000 10000 03-Feb-17 L&T FINCORP MF 21-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 6.7600 7000 03-Feb-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com