(Repeating to add TATA PROJECTS Primary CP deal.) Jan 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NHB MF 31-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.1500 7500 01-Feb-17 NABHA POWER* - 14-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2400 4000 - IBULLS HSG - 28-Feb-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 5500 - IBULLS HSG - 30-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 9000 - TATA PROJECTS* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.7000 1500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com