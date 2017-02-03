(Repeating to add ICICI HF and GIC HF Primary CP deals) Feb 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABHFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9500 - 03-Feb-17 L&T INFRA MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.6500 3500 02-Feb-17 INDIABULLS HF MF INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 6.6900 10000 03-Feb-17 INDIABULLS HF MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 500 03-Feb-17 M&M FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9500 3000 - DHFL* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0300 2000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 2750 - TATA CAP FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9100 1000 - ICICI HF* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8000 2500 - GIC HF MF 21-Apr-17 ICRA A1+ 6.9000 1250 09-Feb-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com