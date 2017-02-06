(Repeating to add GODREJ AGRO Primary CP deal) Feb 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 28-Apr-17 ICRA A1+ 6.9500 - 03-Feb-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3900 3750 - NHB MF 31-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.1300 5000 06-Feb-17 TATA MOTORS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9500 500 - GODREJ AGRO* - MARCH END ICRA A1+ 6.2000 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com