Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFCSL MF 09-May-17 ICRA A1+ 7.3500 1500 08-Feb-17 JMFCSL MF 11-May-17 ICRA A1+ 7.3500 1000 09-Feb-17 L&T FINANCE BK 05-May-17 CARE A1+ 6.9200 2000 07-Feb-17 CPCL BK 18-Apr-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2800 1000 09-Feb-17 DHFL* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9500 2500 - JHAJJAR POWER MF 05-May-17 IND A1+ 6.7300 500 09-Feb-17 SAIL* - 61 DAYS IND A1+ 6.3700 5000 - ADANI PORTS* - END MARCH ICRA A1+ 6.2000 3000 - TATA PROJECTS* - 1 MONTH IND A1+ 6.2500 1500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services