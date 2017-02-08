Feb 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TMFL* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9500 1000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3700 5000 - CPCL MF 03-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.1700 3000 10-Feb-17 REL RETAIL* - MARCH END CARE A1+ 6.1800 3000 - NABHA POWER* - MARCH END CRISIL A1+ 6.1900 5000 - ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3500 3000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com