(Repeating to add SIDBI Primary CP deal) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFL MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8500 500 10-Feb-17 JMFSL MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 500 10-Feb-17 GODREJ IND MF 15-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6100 700 13-Feb-17 JMF ARC MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1000 500 10-Feb-17 SIDBI BKS 11-Apr-17 CARE A1+ 6.4800 2000 10-Feb-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com