(Correcting ABFL Maturity date to 24-Apr-2017, not 28-Apr-2017 as corrected by source.)
Feb 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SUNDARAM FIN MF 28-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6200 2000 15-Feb-17
SUNDARAM FIN BKS 28-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6200 750 15-Feb-17
HPCL - 15-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 5000 17-Feb-17
BLUE STAR MF 31-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 6.2200 250 17-Feb-17
ABFL - 24-Apr-17 ICRA A1+ 7.0200 - -
ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 3000 -
CPCL MF 18-Apr-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4000 7000 17-Feb-17
ADANI PORTS* - 25-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2500 1000 -
NTPC* - 18-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 10000 17-Feb-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
