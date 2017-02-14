(Correcting ABFL Maturity date to 24-Apr-2017, not 28-Apr-2017 as corrected by source.) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FIN MF 28-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6200 2000 15-Feb-17 SUNDARAM FIN BKS 28-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6200 750 15-Feb-17 HPCL - 15-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 5000 17-Feb-17 BLUE STAR MF 31-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 6.2200 250 17-Feb-17 ABFL - 24-Apr-17 ICRA A1+ 7.0200 - - ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 3000 - CPCL MF 18-Apr-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4000 7000 17-Feb-17 ADANI PORTS* - 25-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2500 1000 - NTPC* - 18-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 10000 17-Feb-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com