(Repeating to add SAIL and RELIANCE HOME Primay CP deals) Feb 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHAMBAL FERT MF 27-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.1800 2000 17-Feb-17 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1000 - - VOLKSWAGEN* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.1000 1000 - TGS INVT* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2400 - - TRAPTI TRAD* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2400 - - TATA CLEANTEC* - 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 1000 - NAT FERT* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.2000 11000 - INDIABULLS * - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1400 3000 - GIC HF - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9500 1500 22-Feb-17 SAIL* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.4400 10000 - RELIANCE HOME* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1500 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com