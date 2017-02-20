(Repeating to add SHRIRAM CITY and SAIL Primary CP deals) Feb 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIDBI MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3700 4500 20-Feb-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4000 4000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 25000 - SUNDARAM BNP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9900 500 - MUTHOOT FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4000 3000 - SHRIRAM CITY* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1200 2450 - SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.4400 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com