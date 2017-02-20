Feb 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABARD - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3900 20000 - FEDBANK FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 300 - CENTURY TEXT - 28-Apr-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.5400 4500 27-Feb-17 AB NUVO MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4100 2000 23-Feb-17 TATA MOTORS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4200 1000 - GODREJ INDUS MF 22-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4100 650 23-Feb-17 STFC MF 29-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.6800 2000 20-Feb-17 IBULLS HSG* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.9850 750 - ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0500 - 20-Feb-17 ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4100 2000 - JMF PRODUCTS MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.3000 500 23-Feb-17 JMF SER LTD MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6000 1750 23-Feb-17 GRUH FINANCE* - END MARCH CRISIL A1+ 6.4300 2000 - NAT FERT* - END MARCH CRISIL A1+ 6.1800 1100 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com