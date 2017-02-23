Feb 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB HSG - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5800 5000 28-Feb-17 REDINGTON LTD* - END MARCH ICRA A1+ 6.1300 400 - JMF CREDIT SOL FI 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.2500 1000 27-Feb-17 JMFPL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4000 500 27-Feb-17 SIDBI MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3000 2000 27-Feb-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com