(Repeating to add COROMANDEL Primary CP Deal) Apr 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABHA POWER* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5200 2500 28-Apr-17 PGC* - 27-Jul-17 CARE A1+ 6.3500 10000 28-Apr-17 TATA CAP HSG* - END JUN CRISIL A1+ 6.4500 3000 - TGS INVT* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9700 - - TRAPTI TRAD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9700 - - BIRLA TMT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9700 - - COROMANDEL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2500 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com