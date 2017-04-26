Apr 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE HOME* - INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 6.4500 1500 - JMFCSL MF 27-Jul-17 ICRA A1+ 7.2000 1000 28-Apr-17 JMFL MF 01-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 7.2000 500 02-May-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com