Apr 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL MF 30-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2700 3250 03-May-17 ESSEL MINING* - 30-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3100 750 - GIC HF - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4300 1000 - ABHFL - 29-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4600 2000 - ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8000 - - NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2800 1000 - TATA CAP FIN* - 8 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1100 1000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2500 2000 - JMF PRODUCTS MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1500 500 02-May-17 JMFSL MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3000 500 28-Apr-17 JHAJJAR POWER - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.9700 1000 02-May-17 INDIABULLS * - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 2500 - INDIABULLS * - INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 6.4400 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com