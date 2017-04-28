Apr 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFL MF 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 7.0300 510 02-May-17 NAT FERT* - 07-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2900 9450 - AB NUVO MF 30-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2600 2500 03-Mar-17 ISEC LTD CORPORATES 30-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.6900 500 03-May-17 EXIM - 14-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 19250 05-May-17 NHB* - END JUNE ICRA A1+ 6.2200 10000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com