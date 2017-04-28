BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Apr 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFL MF 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 7.0300 510 02-May-17 NAT FERT* - 07-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2900 9450 - AB NUVO MF 30-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2600 2500 03-Mar-17 ISEC LTD CORPORATES 30-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.6900 500 03-May-17 EXIM - 14-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 19250 05-May-17 NHB* - END JUNE ICRA A1+ 6.2200 10000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)