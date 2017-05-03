(Repeating to add TATA HSG DEV and LIC HSG FIN Primary CP deals) May 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG MF 29-May-17 CARE A1+ 6.4000 6000 02-May-17 CANFIN HOMES - 29-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3900 1000 03-May-17 TATA CAP HSG* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6100 1000 - PTC INDIA FIN* - JUN END CRISIL A1+ 7.0800 1000 - TATA HSG DEV* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6700 1000 - LIC HSG FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5300 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com