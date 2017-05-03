(Correcting Dealt YTM of ABHFL to 6.6500, not 6.5500) May 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHAMBAL FERT MF 29-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3100 500 05-May-17 TATA CAP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 1000 - GODREJ AGRO* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5400 750 - ABHFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6500 2250 04-May-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com