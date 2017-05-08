May 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA CAP HSG* - END JUL CRISIL A1+ 6.6600 3000 - GODREJ IND MF 10-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5500 1000 11-May-17 NETWORK 18* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5600 250 - GNFC BKS 30-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3800 1500 16-May-17 AXIS FIN LTD* - 29-Sep-17 IND A1+ 6.9000 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com