(Repeating to add GNFC Primary CP deal.) May 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TVS CREDIT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1800 1000 - ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4900 3000 - ASHOK LEYLAND* - JUNE END ICRA A1+ 6.3700 2000 - L&T FINANCE MF 27-Jul-17 CARE A1+ 6.8900 5000 15-May-17 NTPC* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4600 10000 - JM FIN SER MF 18-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 7.2500 350 19-May-17 GNFC MF 18-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6000 750 23-May-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com