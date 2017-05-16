(Repeating to add GNFC Primary CP deal.)
May 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TVS CREDIT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1800 1000 -
ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4900 3000 -
ASHOK LEYLAND* - JUNE END ICRA A1+ 6.3700 2000 -
L&T FINANCE MF 27-Jul-17 CARE A1+ 6.8900 5000 15-May-17
NTPC* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4600 10000 -
JM FIN SER MF 18-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 7.2500 350 19-May-17
GNFC MF 18-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6000 750 23-May-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com