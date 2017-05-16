Indian shares edge down; financial stocks weigh
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.
(Correcting to remove SIDBI deal as confirmed to be a CD Primary deal by source.) May 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB HSG FIN CORP 18-May-18 CARE A1+ 7.2500 1000 19-May-17 CESC* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5200 1000 - L&T FINANCE MF 10-Aug-17 CARE A1+ 6.8500 2000 16-May-17 NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5500 1000 - ISEC LTD MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8200 500 19-May-17 EXIM MF 20-Nov-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 1000 22-May-17 CPCL* - 27-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3100 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Bombardier signs a letter of intent with Spicejet for up to 50 Q400 aircraft