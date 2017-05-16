(Correcting to remove SIDBI deal as confirmed to be a CD Primary deal by source.) May 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB HSG FIN CORP 18-May-18 CARE A1+ 7.2500 1000 19-May-17 CESC* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5200 1000 - L&T FINANCE MF 10-Aug-17 CARE A1+ 6.8500 2000 16-May-17 NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5500 1000 - ISEC LTD MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8200 500 19-May-17 EXIM MF 20-Nov-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 1000 22-May-17 CPCL* - 27-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3100 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com