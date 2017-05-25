BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
(Repeating to add RELIANCE JIO,SAIL,TURQUOISE INVESTMENTS and BIRLA TMT Primary CP Deal.) May 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABHFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5800 - 25-May-17 JHAJJAR POWER MF 07-Aug-17 IND A1+ 6.8000 1000 29-May-17 AFCONS INFRA* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6500 500 - GIC HF - 71 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.5400 500 01-Jun-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4400 1000 - SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.4700 7000 - TURQUOISE INV* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 - - BIRLA TMT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Jun 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.12 percent on Friday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------