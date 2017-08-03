FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 2
August 2, 2017 / 7:36 AM / in 19 hours

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 2

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add AB MONEY Primary CP Deal.)
    Aug 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
IOC*              -               9 DAYS      ICRA A1+    6.1900    7000              -
NAT FERT*         -               29-Sep-17   CRISIL A1+  6.2000    1600              -
JHAJJAR POWER*    -               2 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.5000    1000              -
CHAMBAL FERT      MFS             29-Sep-17   CRISIL A1+  6.2400    2000      04-Aug-17
AB MONEY*         -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.9300    250               -     
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

