RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 2

(Repeating to add AB MONEY Primary CP Deal.) Aug 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IOC* - 9 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.1900 7000 - NAT FERT* - 29-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2000 1600 - JHAJJAR POWER* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.5000 1000 - CHAMBAL FERT MFS 29-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2400 2000 04-Aug-17 AB MONEY* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9300 250 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com