India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market for December 2011. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.9500 1000 28-Dec-11 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MF Mar 12 ICRA A1+ 9.6500 250 21-Dec-11 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 10.0000 500 21-Dec-11 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD BANK 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 9.7100 250 12-Dec-11 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.8500 1500 05-Dec-11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- SUNDARAM FIN LTD MF 12-Mar-12 - 9.4500 250 30-Dec-11 HPCL MF 29-Dec-11 - 9.0000 250 27-Dec-11 HPCL MF 29-Dec-11 - 9.5000 6050 27-Dec-11 HPCL BANK 29-Dec-11 - 9.5000 1000 27-Dec-11 IOC BANK 29-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.5000 500 27-Dec-11 TATA TELESERV MF 27-Dec-11 CARE A1+ 9.0000 750 26-Dec-11 NHB MF 27-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 10.1000 250 23-Dec-11 BPCL MF 27-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 10.7500 500 22-Dec-11 SESA GOA LTD MF 22-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.6500 1000 19-Dec-11 SBI CARDS & PAYMENTS MF 22-Dec-11 - 9.5000 850 16-Dec-11 INDIABULLS MF'S 16-Dec-11 - 9.5000 500 15-Dec-11 FIN SER LTD EXIM BANK 19-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.3800 500 15-Dec-11 SBI CARDS & PAYMENTS MF 22-Dec-11 - 9.5000 250 15-Dec-11 KMPL - 31-Jan-12 - 9.6000 100 12-Dec-11 HDFC LTD. BANK 14-Feb-12 - 9.5000 4000 12-Dec-11 SAIL BANK 22-Dec-11 - 9.1500 1000 09-Dec-11 BPCL BANK 23-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1900 250 09-Dec-11 HDFC LTD. MF 9-Dec-11 - 8.9500 1000 07-Dec-11 HDFC LTD. MF 9-Dec-11 - 8.9000 1250 07-Dec-11 IOC MF 13-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1200 500 05-Dec-11 IOC MF 14-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1200 250 05-Dec-11 L & T FIN LTD MF 29-Dec-11 CARE A1+ 9.3500 250 05-Dec-11 L & T FIN LTD MFS 29-Dec-11 CARE A1+ 9.4000 2750 05-Dec-11 IOC BANK 12-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 1000 05-Dec-11 HPCL FII Sep 12 - 9.5000 250 02-Dec-11 IOC MF 9-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1000 1000 02-Dec-11 IDEA CELLULAR MF 12-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 250 02-Dec-11 =============================================================================================== CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : For Daily CP Dealt News : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com
