Jan 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market for December 2011. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.9500 1000 28-Dec-11 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MF Mar 12 ICRA A1+ 9.6500 250 21-Dec-11 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 10.0000 500 21-Dec-11 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD BANK 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 9.7100 250 12-Dec-11 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.8500 1500 05-Dec-11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SECONDARY MARKET ---------------- SUNDARAM FIN LTD MF 12-Mar-12 - 9.4500 250 30-Dec-11 HPCL MF 29-Dec-11 - 9.0000 250 27-Dec-11 HPCL MF 29-Dec-11 - 9.5000 6050 27-Dec-11 HPCL BANK 29-Dec-11 - 9.5000 1000 27-Dec-11 IOC BANK 29-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.5000 500 27-Dec-11 TATA TELESERV MF 27-Dec-11 CARE A1+ 9.0000 750 26-Dec-11 NHB MF 27-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 10.1000 250 23-Dec-11 BPCL MF 27-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 10.7500 500 22-Dec-11 SESA GOA LTD MF 22-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.6500 1000 19-Dec-11 SBI CARDS & PAYMENTS MF 22-Dec-11 - 9.5000 850 16-Dec-11 INDIABULLS MF'S 16-Dec-11 - 9.5000 500 15-Dec-11 FIN SER LTD EXIM BANK 19-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.3800 500 15-Dec-11 SBI CARDS & PAYMENTS MF 22-Dec-11 - 9.5000 250 15-Dec-11 KMPL - 31-Jan-12 - 9.6000 100 12-Dec-11 HDFC LTD. BANK 14-Feb-12 - 9.5000 4000 12-Dec-11 SAIL BANK 22-Dec-11 - 9.1500 1000 09-Dec-11 BPCL BANK 23-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1900 250 09-Dec-11 HDFC LTD. MF 9-Dec-11 - 8.9500 1000 07-Dec-11 HDFC LTD. MF 9-Dec-11 - 8.9000 1250 07-Dec-11 IOC MF 13-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1200 500 05-Dec-11 IOC MF 14-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1200 250 05-Dec-11 L & T FIN LTD MF 29-Dec-11 CARE A1+ 9.3500 250 05-Dec-11 L & T FIN LTD MFS 29-Dec-11 CARE A1+ 9.4000 2750 05-Dec-11 IOC BANK 12-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 1000 05-Dec-11 HPCL FII Sep 12 - 9.5000 250 02-Dec-11 IOC MF 9-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1000 1000 02-Dec-11 IDEA CELLULAR MF 12-Dec-11 CRISIL A1+ 9.1500 250 02-Dec-11 ===============================================================================================