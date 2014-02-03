Feb 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for January 2014. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.9400 3000 31-Jan-14 SUNDARAM FINANCE LTD MF 20-Mar-14 ICRA A1+ 8.6600 1000 31-Jan-14 SUNDARAM FINANCE LTD MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6200 1000 28-Jan-14 EXIM MFS 07-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.2000 1000 21-Jan-14 EXIM MFS 16-Apr-14 CRISIL A1+ 9.2000 500 21-Jan-14 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6600 - 15-Jan-14 ADITYA BIRLA FIN LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.7000 - 15-Jan-14 ABFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.8000 750 8-Jan-14 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO MF 2 MONTHS - 8.5600 2000 2-Jan-14 ABFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.5800 1000 2-Jan-14 =============================================================================================== CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Daily CP Dealt News : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com