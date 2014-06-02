June 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for May 2014. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NHB MFS 27-Jun-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.4000 10000 26-May-14 ABFL MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.9200 1250 20-May-14 EID PARRY MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 1100 19-May-14 NABARD - 31-Jul-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7500 2000 19-May-14 HDFC LTD MF 11-Aug-14 ICRA A1+ 9.2900 9750 06-May-14 EXIM BANK - 83 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 9.1000 3000 05-May-14 =============================================================================================== CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Daily CP Dealt News : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com