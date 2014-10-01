Oct 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for September 2014. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD MFS 27-Jan-15 ICRA A1+ 9.0500 5250 29-Sep-14 NABARD MF 08-Dec-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.6700 20000 23-Sep-14 EXIM - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7000 5100 17-Sep-14 NABARD MFS 18-Nov-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7400 10000 15-Sep-14 NABARD - 21-Nov-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7400 11250 15-Sep-14 NHB BANK & MFS 30-Sep-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.4500 8000 09-Sep-14 HDFC LTD MFS 09-Jan-15 ICRA A1+ 9.1900 2000 05-Sep-14 HDFC LTD BANKS 09-Jan-15 ICRA A1+ 9.1900 2000 05-Sep-14 HDFC LTD INS.CO 09-Jan-15 ICRA A1+ 9.1900 2000 05-Sep-14 NABARD - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.6700 8500 03-Sep-14 EXIM - 07-Nov-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.7500 2000 01-Sep-14 =============================================================================================== CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Daily CP Dealt News : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com