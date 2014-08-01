Aug 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for July 2014. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ INDUSTRIES MFS 2 MONTHS - 8.6500 450 24-Jul-14 NABARD - 19-Sep-14 CRISIL A1+ 8.4300 10000 17-Jul-14 EXIM BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7200 7000 16-Jul-14 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6300 1500 15-Jul-14 NOMURA MFS 1 MONTH FITCH A1+ 8.6500 700 09-Jul-14 =============================================================================================== CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Daily CP Dealt News : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com