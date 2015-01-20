Qatar Islamic Bank mandates banks for dollar sukuk - lead
DUBAI, May 11 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the largest Qatari Islamic bank by total assets, has
mandated banks ahead of a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk sale, a
document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by
Reuters showed on Thursday.
The Regulation S, senior unsecured deal would be a five-year
benchmark transaction. Benchmark bonds are usually upwards of
$500 million.
Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and
Standard Chartered Bank have been appointed