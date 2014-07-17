TORONTO, July 16 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
will challenge an arbitration decision ordering the
company to reinstate a locomotive engineer who tested positive
for cocaine, the rail operator said late on Wednesday.
"The arbitrator's decision is an outrage and, as a
railroader, I am appalled we would be forced to place this
employee back in the cab of a locomotive," said Canadian Pacific
Chief Executive Officer, Hunter Harrison, in a statement. "On my
watch, this individual will not operate a locomotive."
Harrison said the decision puts individual rights above
public safety. He criticized Canadian law that prohibits
companies from conducting random drugs and alcohol testing,
unlike the United States, where railroads are required to do so
under federal law.
Rail safety has come under intense scrutiny following a
series of fiery train derailments involving potentially
dangerous goods like crude oil. The worst North American rail
accident in two decades occurred just over a year ago in Lac
Megantic, Quebec, when an unattended runaway train crashed into
the town center and killed 47 people.
The employee, who will not be operating a train until the
courts have made a ruling, tested positive for cocaine following
an incident in which the engineer committed a serious rule
violation, Canadian Pacific said.
It plans to ask the Superior Court of Quebec to stay and
overturn the July 14 decision by the Canadian Railway Office of
Arbitration (CROA).
