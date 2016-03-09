MONTREAL, March 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Co
Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday that he never
made an offer for CSX and that a merger with the U.S.
railroad would not work culturally.
"We met with CSX for an hour and a half," Harrison told the
J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference in
New York. "Now I hope you know me well enough to know that I'm
not going to sit with someone for an hour and a half and make an
offer in the dark."
(Reporting By Allison Lampert)