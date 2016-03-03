(Adds details of letter, context, background)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, March 3 A unit of FedEx Corp
has raised concerns over Canadian Pacific's bid for
Norfolk Southern saying it could hurt rail service and
lead to higher shipping costs, according to a letter posted by a
U.S. federal rail regulator on Thursday.
In the letter to the Surface Transportation Board dated Feb.
25, a FedEx Freight executive wrote the company believes "a
merger would lead to diminished service as well as higher
shipping costs."
CP unveiled its $28 billion bid for Norfolk Southern last
November but has been repeatedly rebuffed by the No. 4 U.S.
railroad
The Canadian railroad has garnered support from more than 80
shippers for its bid.
But a number of industry groups and rail customers have come
out against any deal.
FedEx's letter follows one from its main rival United Parcel
Service Inc. In that letter, the world's largest package
delivery company urged the regulator to deny any merger
application.
UPS is also the largest single customer of the major U.S.
railroads.
The remaining Class I U.S. railroads have also said that
further consolidation would not benefit the industry or
customers. Major mergers in the 1990s were accompanied by
significant service disruptions.
The Surface Transportation Board would have to review any
possible merger. If a deal is reached, it would be the first
review by the regulator since it overhauled the merger rules in
2001 that added new hurdles for takeovers.
(Reporting by Nick Carey, editing by G Crosse and David
Gregorio)