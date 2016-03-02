MONTREAL, March 2 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Wednesday it is looking at all legal options in
response to what it described as concerted efforts by certain
U.S. railroads to block its proposed merger with Norfolk
Southern Corp.
"It is unfortunate that CP must consider the use of
litigation to ensure a level playing field and protect its
rights," CP, Canada's second largest railroad, said in a
statement.
Its $28 billion plan to buy Norfolk Southern is being
opposed by a number of industry groups, rail customers and
several unions representing workers at Norfolk Southern.
