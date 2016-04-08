BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Justice Department on Friday called on a regulator to reject a voting trust Canadian Pacific has proposed as part of its takeover bid for Norfolk Southern, saying it risked harming competition in the rail industry.
The Justice Department said in a statement that it had told the Surface Transportation Board, which is reviewing the proposed merger, that the voting trust would "fail to preserve the independence of the merging railroads during the pendency of the transaction's regulatory review and would risk harm to current and future competition." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.