RPT-UPDATE 4-S.Korea to raise issue of U.S. steel import restrictions at WTO
* S.Korea's trade ministry plans to raise issue at WTO meeting
Oct 1 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will aim to more than double earnings per share over the next four years and boost its annual revenue to C$10 billion in 2018, the company said in a release on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is set to present his new targets at an event for investors in New York on Wednesday afternoon.
In 2013, CP's total revenue was C$6.1 billion ($5.5 billion) and its earnings were C$4.96 per share.
($1 = $1.12 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)
* S.Korea's trade ministry plans to raise issue at WTO meeting
* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei