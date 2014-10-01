Oct 1 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will aim to more than double earnings per share over the next four years and boost its annual revenue to C$10 billion in 2018, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is set to present his new targets at an event for investors in New York on Wednesday afternoon.

In 2013, CP's total revenue was C$6.1 billion ($5.5 billion) and its earnings were C$4.96 per share.

($1 = $1.12 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)