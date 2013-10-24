BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
TORONTO Oct 24 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd announced on Thursday that its largest shareholder, Pershing Square Capital Management, is selling 5.97 million of the CP shares it manages via a public offering.
In June, Pershing outlined plans to sell 7 million shares, or nearly one-third of its roughly 14 percent stake in Canada's second biggest railroad.
Upon the closing of the sale, Pershing said it will have completed its previously announced intention to sell 7 million shares of Canadian Pacific.
Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are acting as underwriters for the offering.
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )