UPDATE 2-China May imports, exports unexpectedly speed up but seen fading
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
May 28 The Canadian government will announce on Monday that it intends to introduce a back-to-work bill to end a labor dispute at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt is due to make an announcement about the dispute in Ottawa at 1:45 pm (1745 GMT). She said last week she was prepared to introduce back-to-work legislation if necessary.
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.