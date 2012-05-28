UPDATE 1-Alibaba CFO says expects revenue growth of 45-49 pct in FY2018
* To rename "annual active buyer" metric to reflect entertainment biz
TORONTO May 28 Canadian Labor Minister Lisa Raitt will talk about labor dispute at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd at 1:45 p.m. on Monday (1745 GMT), according to a government statement.
Talks between Canadian Pacific and the union representing 4,800 striking locomotive engineers broke down on Sunday, and Raitt is now expected to introduce back to work legislation, forcing the striking workers to return to their jobs.
The government is concerned that the strike at Canada's No. 2 railroad operator could hurt an economy still struggling with the aftermath of the last recession.
* To rename "annual active buyer" metric to reflect entertainment biz
LONDON, June 8 Italy's government bond yields and banking stocks fell on Thursday after a report that Italian banks are considering a joint rescue of two ailing Veneto-based lenders.