Oct 21 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported higher third-quarter earnings on Tuesday as revenue rose and its operating ratio, a key efficiency measure, improved from a year earlier.

Net income rose to C$400 million ($356 million), or C$2.31 a share, from C$324 million, or C$1.84, a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to C$1.67 billion.

($1 = $1.13 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell Editing by W Simon)